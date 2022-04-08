T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s a cloudy, blustery, winter-like afternoon around the area. A deep upper low has moved into the region leading to plenty of cloud cover, spotty showers, and gusty west winds. Temperatures will only warm into the 50s today, but the wind will make it feel like the 40s.
Tonight, look for clouds to hang tough, with a few sprinkles or mountain flurries possible. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for tonight for all of NE Alabama and NW Georgia. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Blue Ridge Mtns.
The deep trough hangs around Saturday, leading to more clouds, well-below normal temps, and scattered showers Saturday afternoons with possibly a sleet pellet or some graupel in the higher elevations. Frost & freeze conditions are once again possible by Sunday morning.
Next week will be back to spring-like warmth with dry conditions to start, but a more active/stormy pattern arrives late-next week.
Looking ahead to Easter weekend, right now looks like a deep trough may return, leading to another surge of below normal temperatures.