Good morning, today will be a cloudy day with light, spotty showers. Even with the clouds, temperatures will still be above normal with afternoon highs from 55-60 for most locations. Temperatures won’t drop much overnight with lows in the low 50s.
Thursday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day as a broken line of showers/storms will move across our area with a cold front. As of now, timing should be 10am to 4pm ET from west to east. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts in isolated severe storms, but a brief tornado may occur. Most of our area is highlighted at a Level 2 out of 5 Slight risk for severe storms possible. Total rainfall will average from 0.25-0.75” with higher streaks possible with repeated storms. Temperatures on Thursday will be very mild in the mid-60s.
Then, Friday will be about the cold with daytime highs only in the low 40s. There will also be light snow showers in the higher elevations (Cumberland Plateau, eastern mountains along the TN/NC line). Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 54. Both days will start in the 20s. Rain will then return Monday night.