Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy day around the region. A cold front from overnight has sped up a bit, leading to less of a chance of rain this afternoon.. especially for areas north of the the Tennessee State line. Still, with the front near the region, we will keep a chance for a few afternoon storms primarily over parts of N. GA into the Blue Ridge. The clouds will help keep highs down into the upper 80s for most locations.
Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with warm & muggy conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.
Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will return to the lower 90s.
We will warm into the low to mid 90s on Friday with plenty of sunshine, and just a few clouds. Rainfall chances look to remain below 10% through the end of the week.
The weekend will feature a bounce back of the humidity with the heat. Highs will warm into the lower 90s, with a few more clouds and a slightly better chance for afternoon pop-up storm chances.
We’re back to a more typical Tennessee Valley Summer pattern next week with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s, with daily pop-up storms chances returning.