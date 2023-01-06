Good Friday! We are ending the week in fine fashion with pleasant temps and lots of sun. Clouds will build through tonight, and we will be overcast most of Saturday with a stray sprinkle or two. Temps Saturday will start chilly at 37, then rebound to a very tolerable 57.
Sunday will be a wet one. A front will bring in heavy rain Sunday morning tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1"-2" are certainly possible, and localized flooding can't be ruled out. Temps Sunday will range between 46 in the morning and 55 in the afternoon.
Next week we will keep highs in the 50s all week. We might get a few showers on Tuesday, but our next best chance for measurable rain after Sunday will be next Friday as another system approaches.
