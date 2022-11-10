Happy Thursday, everyone! Clouds begin to slowly filter into the area through our Thursday, with warm temps. Highs will again be in the lower 70s. A potent cold front arrives on Friday, along with moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole, bringing the chance for beneficial rainfall Thursday night into Friday along with plenty of clouds and breezy conditions. High temps will climb into the upper 60s. Friday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day due to the heavy rain potential and gusty winds, especially during the morning commute.
The weekend will usher in a significant pattern change across the Tennessee Valley. Look for a mix of clouds and some sun, a few showers, and blustery conditions on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Sunday will feature sunny and downright cold conditions. Morning lows will be around freezing, with daytime highs only in the 40s! 20s are possible by Monday morning with the chilly and unsettled conditions sticking around through most of next week.