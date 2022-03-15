Happy Tuesday, everyone! Clouds are on the increase around the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures are still quite mild, and should remain that way through the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers may begin to develop across parts of N. Georgia and N. Alabama by late this afternoon. The better chance for widespread rainfall arrives later this evening, overnight, and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Rain tapers off Wednesday morning, but off & on showers will persist throughout the day.
The showers clear out Wednesday night, leaving a very nice St. Patrick’s Day behind. Look for mix of clouds and sunshine with highs back into the 70s.
Our next weather maker arrives later Friday bringing more rain & rumbles. The weekend looks dry and pleasant with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.