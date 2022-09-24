Good Saturday evening, everyone! Our Saturday evening will feature mostly clear skies and comfy temps. Look for temps to fall from the low 80s through the 70s. Tonight, look for increasing clouds. Temperatures will be a bit milder with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
A cold front approaches the area on Sunday bringing more clouds and a chance for a few scattered showers & rumbles. The best rain chance will come during the 1st half of the day, with decreasing clouds by Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Behind the front, most of next week is looking amazing. We’re looking at plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures. Highs will only be in the 70s, which is about 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.
By late-week, all eyes will be on the tropics and what eventually happens with the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Ian. Ian will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek as a major hurricane, then potentially strike Florida before moving into the southeast. Still lots of uncertainty on the eventual track, but the system could bring us some increasing rain chances and gusty winds by Friday and Saturday.