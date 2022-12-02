T.G.I.F, everyone! Look for clouds to be on the increase throughout our Friday afternoon with a spotty shower or two possible. Highs will warm int the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, the clouds will begin to thicken with showers arriving during the overnight period. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Saturday will feature a damp start to the day. Scattered showers will move through the region during the 1st half of Saturday, along with plenty of cloud cover. The rainfall does not look particularly heavy, but a bit of nuisance for your Saturday morning plans. Look for the rain to taper off from west to east during the afternoon hours on Saturday. Highs will warm into the lower 60s.
Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and a few spots of sunshine. Right now, things are looking drier for Sunday, so it’s your pick day for outdoor activities for the weekend. Highs will be on the cooler side with upper 40s to low 50s for daytime highs.
Next week will kickoff a very unsettled weather pattern. A frontal boundary drifts south near the Tennessee Valley before stalling out. This will lead to several waves of rainfall moving through the area, with the potential for some bouts of heavy rain. Rain chances will return each day through the week, with totals averaging 1”-3” by weeks end. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, with the front not truly passing through the area.