Happy Thursday, everyone! Our Thursday will feature Partially clearing skies, more hot & humid conditions with highs in the low 90s, and heat indices of 100°+, but a front will bring another round of showers & storms late this afternoon and evening, especially from Chattanooga and points south.
High humidity and heat levels will lead to an uncomfortable Friday afternoon into the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices in the 105+ range. Look for a drier trend heading into the weekend with the dangerous heat!
Daily pop-up afternoon showers & storms will return for next week, with slightly cooler temperatures.