We made it through the rain, and now, we will be treated to a gorgeous Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will decrease and clear out around midday from west to east. Your Wednesday afternoon will have lots of sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s. This evening will be in the 50s with some clouds moving in and cooler overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday and Friday will be beautiful January days with plentiful sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Thursday’s high will reach 58, and then 53 on Friday. Saturday will be partly sunny with a late day isolated shower chance and highs near 58. It’ll be the pick day of the weekend for outdoor plans as Sunday will have scattered showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be around 55 on Sunday.
Expect highs in the mid-50s for the beginning of the next work and school week.