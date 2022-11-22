Happy Tuesday, everyone! Our Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures in the 50s. A weak disturbance may produce a few sprinkles or an isolated shower over parts of N.GA and WNC. Most of the Tennessee Valley will stay rain free during the day.
Our Wednesday will include mostly sunny skies with highs climbing near 60!
Thanksgiving Day will feature an increase in clouds with a chance for a few scattered showers by the evening hours. High temperatures will warm into the 60s. Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday as a storm system moves our way. Rain will be likely early Friday, slowly tapering off during the day. Highs will be in the 50s.
This weekend will feature an unsettled weather pattern with another storm system near the area. Off & on rain chances will be possible during the weekend, with some dry periods likely by Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s & near 60 with overnight lows near 50.
Next week will feature the return of the sunshine and temperatures hovering near normal with highs near 60, and lows near 40.