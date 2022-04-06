Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s A Storm Alert Weather Day. We are dealing with mostly cloudy skies, but a few breaks in the clouds are likely later this afternoon. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s to near 80.
A strong cold front approaches the area by Wednesday late-afternoon and evening, leading to a broken line of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. The area is under a level 3/5 enhanced risk, so everyone needs to remain weather aware especially between 5pm-11pm Wednesday.
The rain exits late Wednesday evening, then look for partly cloudy and cooler conditions on Thursday.
A deep trough develops Friday into the weekend, leading to more clouds, well-below normal temps, and scattered showers Friday & Saturday afternoons with possibly a sleet pellet or some graupel in the higher elevations. Frost & freeze conditions are likely by Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Next week will be back to spring-like warmth with dry conditions to start, but a more active/stormy pattern arrives late-next week.