Good Thursday. We will have clouds building in this evening, but overall nice weather for your Thursday night. Friday we will have mostly cloudy skies through the day, and could even see a few spotty light showers as well, primarily in the morning. We will have a high of 86, and it may be a tinge humid as well.
Saturday the sun returns with a nice morning low of 66 followed by a tolerable high of 87 in the afternoon.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with the high returning to 90.
Labor Day looks good with temps ranging from 66 to 91. The rest of the week will see very little chance for any rain with highs maintaining in the low 90s.
