Happy Saturday, everyone! We’re looking at partly sunny skies today, with just a very slight chance for a few sprinkles across the northern half of the area. Highs today will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s around the region.
Tonight, look for increasing clouds. Temperatures will be a bit milder with overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front approaches the area on Sunday bringing more clouds, a chance for a few scattered showers & rumbles. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Behind the front, most of next week is looking amazing. We’re looking at plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures. Highs will only be in the 70s, which is about 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.
By late-week, all eyes will be on the tropics and what eventually happens with the remnants of what is currently Tropical Storm Ian. Ian will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico by midweek as a major hurricane, then potentially strike Florida before moving into the southeast. Still lots of uncertainty on the eventual track, but the system could bring us some increasing rain chances by Friday and Saturday.