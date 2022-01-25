Information about a new Omicron specific vaccine was released today and is currently in trials.
The Omicron variant is the most transmissable strain of the Coronavirus we've seen yet. Experts say they hope with a vaccine targeting this strain, virus breakthrough infections will be reduced.
"When the spike protein gets very different from the original virus, that's when we get different amounts of infectivity and different rates of vaccine failure," Doctor Carlos Baleeiro, The Director of Pulmonary Medicine at CHI Memorial said.
He said if you are getting exposed a second or third time it's because of the changes in the spike protein. With a potential vaccine in clinical trials to focus on stopping the Omicron variant from infecting people. This vaccine could help future surges as well.
"The difference is that Coronavirus mutates and changes so much which is why we haven't had vaccines for the common cold one, because fortunately it is a milder disease, but a lot of those are caused by Rhinoviruses/Cornaviruses and they mutate like this all the time," Doctor Baleeiro said.
The new clinical trials for the Omicron specific vaccine will be divided in three main groups.
"They're going to recruit people who had 2 doses of the vaccine before, and then they're going to get 1 or 2 doses of the new vaccine. People who had the full series including the booster, they're going to get one or 2 doses and people who are vaccine naive, who haven't had any vaccine. So they're going to have the full series of the new more Omicron specific vaccine," He said.
As the clinical trials work towards emergency use approval, the Omicron variant could be reduced like the Alpha and Beta strains were with the original MRNA Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines.
"If we have one more option for Omicron or whichever variant comes afterwards or if Omicron is the prevailing variant so the vaccine will be very useful," He said.
Doctor Baleeiro said those that do have access to the trial will be getting an early start on extra protection and if you are not vaccinated in general, there is no time like the present.