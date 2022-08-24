Climate change program now in Chattanooga area communities

A Chattanooga based organization is working to mitigate climate change.
Thrive Regional Partnership is teaming up with Open Space Institute to create an initiative called The Resilient Communities Pilot Program.
“It is designed to put communities in the driver seat for resilient planning. Looking at challenges as a result of climate change, such as severe weather, and working with local community members and leaders and address those challenges, helping them to create nature based solutions for the problems,” Rhett Bentley said.
Rhett Bentley is the Strategic Communications Director for Thrive Regional Partnership.
In Tennessee, Thrive and Open Space Institute will be working in parts of south Chattanooga, South Pittsburg, and Spring City and in Georgia they will be in Dalton.
“We will be working with them over the next several months, learning more about their specific communities, the specific neighborhoods, businesses that are affected, their geographies, and building custom solutions along the side of them,” Bentley said.
The areas were identified of being at risk of flash flooding, potential wildfire and landslides, and urban heat islands.
In south Chattanooga, the two organizations will be working with residents of Emma Wheeler Homes.
“They are in an interesting part of Chattanooga. It is almost an island within the city. The residents there are facing urban heat islands and potential flooding down the road from the Chattanooga creek,” Joel Houser said.
Joel Houser is with Open Space, he said they are actively working with the other three communities to identify problem areas. The projects are expected last up to a year.
“We have a team of conservationists that we work with that we hope will be able to deploy pretty quickly. Now, sometimes projects take time to come together, but we hope we can really build early momentum with these plans to help the communities as quickly as possible,” Houser added.