Tuesday was a magical morning at Clifton Hills Elementary. The new students were sorted into houses, similar to how they do in Harry Potter.
The program promotes building a tighter-knit community at school.
"Every student belongs to a house which gives them another point of connection because it's really important to us and to our community that every student feels like they belong," said Kristen Light, Clifton Hills' student support coach.
There are four houses- Valor, Lingdao, Amani and Isiyalo. Each home has it's own color, mascot, and unique trait.
Valor- red, lion, courage
Lingdao- yellow, eagle, leadership
Amani- blue, dolphin, friendship
Isiyalo- green, frog, self-discipline
Each student spun the magic wheel one by one to see what trait they most exemplified and which house they belonged to.
"When new students spin the wheel the house that the kid gets into goes nuts, they all get excited and support each other," Light said.
Faculty and staff are equally as passionate about their house. Light said, "We have teachers here who are the best teachers in the county, who really care about this community."
Throughout the school year, students earn tokens for their house when they exemplify good behavior.
"It kind of builds a little bit of competition around doing their best and working their hardest," Light said.
After each pep rally, the most spirited house wins the spirit trophy!
Light said the school may not have the most beautiful building or the most put together site, but what they do have is a community of people that supports its students and their families.
Light said Clifton Hills has been named a "Gold level model school" because of the programs in place to encourage good behavior. She said the reason are able to have achievement is because of how they are supported and their behavior is handled correctly.