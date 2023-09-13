Olivia Weatherford of Cleveland has died.
This loss is felt by so many around the world who followed her four and a half year fight online.
She died Tuesday on her 9 and a half birthday surrounded by family.
'Liv' is what many called her, and while her life was cut short at just nine-years-old, she leaves a legacy of love and joy.
Her parents found out she had stage four cancer when she was 5, but she didn't let that stop her.
Even in the battle of her life, she became a hero to many.
'Liv in the Journey' a facebook page created by her father, shared updates on her fight.
It became a place where thousands of people sent messages of encouragement.
Our team has been following her for years.
Last month, her friends at Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary wore purple to support their dear friend.
On the day she died, her father wrote:
"It's been an emotional day, and life will never be the same. There's a sweet peace knowing that our hero, our fighter, has finally reached the winners circle."