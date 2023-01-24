On Wednesday, January 25th, Cleveland's Regional Jetport will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Jetport has become a major hub since its opening and was chosen as the state's Airport of the Year. Additionally, its Director Mark Fidler was named Tennessee Airport Manager of the Year. The modern facility is now home to numerous corporate jets including Life Force.
Before the Jetport opened, Cleveland was served by Hardwick Field, which had been dubbed by Governor Don Sundquist as the state's worst airport.