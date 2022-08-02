A Cleveland woman who's hometown has been dealing with the flooding catastrophe has been collecting donations and taking them to those in Kentucky to help with relief efforts.
"People are doing without the bare necessities, we have nothing, they have no electricity, no running water, we've had loss of homes, loss of life," said Amy Stewart.
Amy Stewart's hometown of Whitesburg Kentucky is one of the hardest hit areas in the state by the flooding. Not only has she seen friends lose their homes and businesses, but she also feared for the safety of her family who still lives there.
"For the first 48 hours were horrendous, I hadn't heard from my daughter and my son and grandchildren until 2:30 the next day, so I went that whole day not knowing where my children were, where my grandchildren were," said Amy.
Not willing to stand by and do nothing, Amy has been asking for donations of any kind from people in the Tennessee Valley and even drove a truck load of goods to Whitesburg on Monday.
Her goal is to take another truck load Wednesday. She's asking people to donate canned foods with manual can openers, cleaning supplies, baby formula and baby wipes.
"If you could donate a mop a case of water, nothing is too small, everything is appreciated," said Amy.
If you're interested in helping, Amy will be collecting donations on Wednesday from 2 to 7 pm in the parking lot between Checkers and Ace Hardware in Cleveland.
And if you can't make it, you can also drop off donations at Ceramic Coating of Cleveland on Church Street during their regular business hours between 8 am and 5 pm.