A Cleveland woman has been arrested after a stabbing incident that stemmed from a domestic disorder.
Collegedale police say that 27-year-old Christine Marion Wolfersheim surrendered to police when they arrived at a home on Chestnutt Creek Road.
When police arrived, they found Michael Matthew Shaw on the kitchen floor of the home. He was responsive and treated by emergency medical personnel.
Wolfersheim was bleeding from a cut to her left wrist.
Both were taken to a local hospitals for examination and treatment.
After receiving stitches to her wrist, Wolfersheim was booked on aggravated domestic assault charges and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.
Her bond was set at $15,000 and her court date is is scheduled for June 7 in Collegedale.