Cleveland Utilities is holding a broadband public hearing Wednesday afternoon.
All public members are welcome to attend the public forum held March 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the CU Tom Wheeler Training Center located at 2455 Guthrie Drive, Cleveland, TN 37311.
Customers are invited to give their opinions of the company's plan to provide broadband internet and phone services to customers.
The business plan is available to view or print at www.clevelandutilities.com/broadband/
CU customers who cannot attend the meeting but who would like to submit a comment on the plan are encouraged to send an email to broadbandfeedback@clevelandutilities.com, call 423-559-7575 and leave a recorded message, or send a letter to: CU Broadband Inquiries/Comments, c/o Board of Directors, P.O. Box 2730, Cleveland, TN 37320-2730.
Individuals with disabilities who require accommodation to attend the meeting or address the Board may contact us by email at aensley@clevelandutilities.com or by telephone at 423-478-9330.
Local 3 will have an update from the meeting tonight at 11.