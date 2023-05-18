Over the last month, hundreds of Cleveland residents say tap water smells nasty and tastes like dirt.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Cleveland Utilities say a recent test indicates the source of the bad taste and smell is primarily Geosim & Methylisoborneol.
Although it's not harmful, residents in Cleveland say they aren't drinking it. "It's undrinkable; it's gross," said Phyllis Wilbanks.
Professor Keenan Dungey, Professor of Chemistry at UTC, says there are some ways to get your water to taste better after doing research.
"One could get a home water filter or water pitcher. They have to have activated carbon in them," said Dungey.
He adds that the algae are growing so fast because of land management around the Hiwasee River.