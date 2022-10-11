A Cleveland Utilities crew who went to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts is now back home.
The group of five spent eight days in New Smyrna Beach, Florida restoring power.
Wesley Triplett was one of the five men from Cleveland Utilities to assist in New Smyrna Beach.
He recalls there being a lot of flooding, down power lines, and trees from the high winds generated from Hurricane Ian.
Day in and day out the crew worked 16-hour shifts of cutting trees and restoring power lines.
“You have families and little kids who have been without power for x amount of day. When you get that service restored to them it makes you realize how grateful and how much of a necessity it is, and you are able to bring that back to that family in their time of need,” Triplett said.
Anthony Hicks, another member of the crew said the training from Cleveland Utilities, allowed the team to speed up the process of getting power back on.
“I value my training and I did not realize how much of it I had and how much of it I retained until we went down there and back. I came back proud of all of these guys,” Hicks said.
Triplett said the response from the New Smyrna Beach community was nothing shy of grateful.
“A lot of cheering, a lot of clapping. There were people who would run and hand us water, food, or anything they could offer us for helping them. They were just happy and glad to finally have their service restored,” Triplett said.
Hicks said the love and appreciation did not stop there.
“When it was time for us to eat, we would go in restaurants and order our food and eat it. When it was time to pay for it; it was already paid for. I mean people were glad we were there,” Hicks said.