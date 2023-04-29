Over the past few days, some Cleveland Utilities’ (CU) customers that receive water from its Hiwassee River water source have reported a strange taste and/or odor in their water.
A spokesperson with Cleveland Utilities says it is continuing to evaluate information received from other agencies and conditions of the source water at the treatment facilities regarding taste and odor.
Per the regulatory testing that is conducted daily on it system, the water meets all standards of public drinking water.
Cleveland Utilities encourages customers to feel free to contact its 24/7 Call Center at 423-472-4521 with any questions or concerns.