Chandler Tygard is the latest head coach to take over the Cleveland football program. He's the team's seventh since legendary Benny Monroe retired in 1996 and third in five years.
This new regime feels a bit different than those in the past as Tygard brings in an offensive style that has excited the team and fanbase.
The new Blue Raiders offense will look similar to what Tennessee does on the collegiate level as they aim to snap the ball at a quick pace.
Another unique aspect to it is the use of two quarterbacks. Tygard, who was most recently the head coach at Blackmon, has been using a two QB system since 2017.
His Blackmon teams have seen success as he was able to lead the Blaze to a state quarterfinal appearance, average 38.1 points per game in 2022, and score 40-plus points on six occasions.
Life in 6A-Region 2 won't be easy with the likes of Maryville (who Cleveland beat in 2022 to end their long region win streak), Farragut, Bearden, and crosstown rival Bradley Central.
The Blue Raiders believe they're flying under the radar and look to prove their worth in due time. They'll open on the road next Friday, August 18th against Clinton in week one.