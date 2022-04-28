Cleveland teacher accused of videoing girls in locker room bound over to grand jury

A judge has decided to send a man accused of videoing girls in the Cleveland Middle School locker room to the grand jury.
Christopher Scholl appeared in court on April 28, 2022 and two Cleveland Police Department Detectives took the stand.
Detectives said after reviewing evidence, the initial incident Christopher Schroll was arrested for wasn't the first time he has recorded females at Cleveland Middle School.
On March 15, Cleveland Police officers responded to the middle school after students found a spy camera that looked like a phone charger in the locker room.
Cleveland Police said 30 girls were filmed.
"They depict females, students undressing in the locker room," Cleveland Police Department Detective Matt Landolt said.
Detectives said Schroll put the camera in there on Monday, took it home to review it, put it back on Tuesday, then it was found.
Cleveland Police Department Detective Landolt has since examined the memory card. He said he has the ability to see what was on it at the time and what has been deleted, including images from last year.
"These photos depict the camera being placed in front of female students skirt so you can see the up-skirt of the student," Detective Landolt said.
Detectives said Schroll put the camerea in the locker room because he had received complaints of bullying.
"It would be odd considering the camera doesn't have any audio recording capabilities," the State Prosecutor said.
Authorities asked the school principal if Schroll had brought any of the concerns to them and were told he hadn't.
"I think it was more likely than not from my viewpoint that it was an attempt to take a picture of something he shouldn't be seeing, and if it wasn't he surely was foolish in the way he handled it," Bradley County General Sessions Judge Sheridan Randolph said.
The judge said a jury can decide the intent of the placement of the camera. He's bound over the case to the grand jury.
Detectives said they're still processing evidence and the 4 million images on the memory card.
Christopher Schroll faces two counts of aggravated attempted unlawful photography of a minor. His report back date for his arraignment is June 27, 2022.