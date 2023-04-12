Cleveland State's Blue Notes are hosting their annual end-of-semester concert

The George R. Johnson Cultural Heritage Center at Cleveland State Community College is hosting a free concert for the public on Tuesday, April 25th at 6:30 p.m.
The Blue Notes Jazz Ensemble and the Vocal Rhapsody Choir will be performing choral and jazz hits from musical theatre classics to Latin jazz masterpieces.
“We want to bring live entertainment back to our community. We hope you can join us!”, said Matt Schaffner, Assistant Professor of Music.
All ages are welcome.
Contact Matt Schaffner at 423-473-2303 or mschaffner@clevelandstatecc.edu for more information.