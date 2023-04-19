Cleveland State & UTC makes dual admission agreement

Pictured left to right: Dr. Michele Wollert, CSCC Coordinator of Academic Advising and Transfer Articulation; Dr. Michael Stokes, CSCC Vice President of Student Affairs; Cate Green, CSCC Dean of Enrollment Management; Dr. Corey Campbell, CSCC Vice President for Academic Affairs; Dr. Steven R. Angle, UTC Chancellor; Yancy Freeman, UTC Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs; Lee Pierce, UTC Assistant Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs; Cassie Mathes, UTC Vice Chancellor of Communications and Marketing; Vicki Farnsworth, UTC Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Officer; Brent Goldberg, UTC Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration.