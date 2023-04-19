Cleveland State & UTC makes dual admission agreement

Cleveland State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) have signed an updated Dual Admission Agreement, offering a smooth transition for students seeking to earn an associate degree at Cleveland State and then complete their bachelor’s degree at UTC.
The agreement promises guaranteed admission to UTC for participating students after they complete their associate degree at Cleveland State. Students enrolled in the program will receive guidance from UTC advisors throughout their time at Cleveland State and be granted priority registration at UTC during the semester they graduate.
Additionally, students in the program will receive a UTC student ID, allowing them to take advantage of certain benefits such as the Aquatics and Recreation Center and athletic events. Fees may apply.
UTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement, saying, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Cleveland State Community College and reaffirm our commitment to provide Cleveland State students with a smooth transfer to UTC to complete a bachelor’s degree program.”
Those interested in the program can contact Cleveland State Dean of Enrollment Management, Cate Green, at cgreen16@clevelandstatecc.edu or (423) 614-8743.