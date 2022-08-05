Cleveland State Community College is now accepting applications for its evening Certified Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.) program.
This is the Tennessee approved Nurse Aide Training class for individuals desiring to become licensed as C.N.A.’s in the state of Tennessee.
The Nurse Aide is a specially trained individual who works at an entry-level position under the supervision of a licensed nurse. Nurse aides are primarily employed at nursing homes, but may also find employment with hospitals and home health agencies.
Nurse Aides perform basic routine patient care, which may include assisting with meals or exercise, taking vital signs, and personal hygiene. The Nurse Aide Training Course is designed to prepare individuals to function at entry level positions in various health care facilities.
“CNA's provide a vital service to our healthcare community, and Cleveland State is proud to offer training for this high demand field,” stated Andrea Byerly, Continuing Education Project Coordinator. “Our classes prepare students for the state licensure exam and can open doors to future opportunities.”
The program is divided into three components of learning that include lecture, classroom skills lab and 40 hours of supervised patient care (clinical) in a long-term care facility. Upon successful completion of the course, the individual will be given a Certificate of Completion and will be eligible to take the State Licensure Exam for Nurse Aides.
This 12-week program will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. The program will begin on Tuesday, September 6. The course fee is $1125 and includes tuition, books, scrubs, liability insurance, and prerequisite screenings. Scholarships are available.
For more information or to register for the C.N.A. program, visit mycs.cc/grow or contact Andrea Byerly, at (423) 473-2270 or abyerly01@clevelandstatecc.edu.