Cleveland State Community College Athletics Director and Head Baseball Coach Michael Policastro achieved his 1000th collegiate head coaching victory this month.
A four-year collegiate baseball player who earned his bachelor's degree at Tennessee Wesleyan University (TWU) in 1983, Policastro started as head coach at TWU in 1987 and won 144 games during his seven years at TWU. Cleveland State hired Policastro in 1993 as the head baseball coach; he has achieved 856 more wins giving him the milestone of 1000 wins and still counting.
During Policastro's 37 years as a head baseball coach, he has earned "Coach of the Year" multiple times and top two team finishes 14 times in league and district championships. He was an inductee into the TWU Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in January 2023.
Dr. Michael Stokes, CSCC Vice President for Student Services, said, "All of us at Cleveland State congratulate Coach Policastro on achieving this milestone. One thousand coaching wins happens because of high character, consistency, developing and running a program the right way, passion for the game, and caring about student-athletes. Mike exhibits all of those qualities and more in his personal and professional life. He is a great example of everything that's good about college athletics, and I'm proud to be able to work alongside him every day."
Policastro has recruited and coached hundreds of student-athletes. Over 250 of his players have received four-year scholarships, and over 300 student-athletes have achieved all-academic conference honors. Thirty of his former players went on to play professional baseball.