The Cleveland State community celebrated a school legend on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Cleveland State says family, friends, and alumni showed up to help dedicate the newest loop road to Jim Cigliano.
Cigliano was the third employee hired at the college.
Cleveland State says he served in many positions including Director of Admissions and Records, Athletic Director, Vice President of Student Services, Dean of Student Personnel Services, Dean of Student Affairs, and more.
Cigliano was inducted into Tennessee Junior & Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2001 and by 2007 he achieved Emeritus Status.