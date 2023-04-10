Photo Above: (Seated from Left to Right): Patrick Marshall, Prototype Model Maker Apprentice; Bryan Hafley, Industrial Maintenance Repairer Apprentice; Courtney Walters, Industrial Maintenance Repairer Apprentice; Tre Cannon, Industrial Maintenance Repairer Apprentice; Dakota Webb, Industrial Maintenance Repairer Apprentice; Canaan Bennett, Industrial Maintenance Repairer Apprentice (Standing from Left to Right): Laila Malta, Whirlpool Senior HR Manager; Jeff Jones, Whirlpool Senior Director of Operations/Production; Mike Mahoney, Whirlpool SR Manager Engineering; Steve Playl, Assistant Commissioner TN Labor & Workforce Development; John Squires, Cleveland State Community College Vice President of Workforce Development, Institutional Research, Advancement, and Communications; Kevin Brooks, Mayor of City of Cleveland; Michele Holt, Executive Director Southeast TN Local Workforce Development Board; Jennifer Thacker, Lead East Regional Apprenticeship Director; Jessica Barnett, East Regional Apprenticeship Director; Holly Free-Ollard, State of TN Apprenticeship Director; Gary Davis, Mayor of Bradley County; Tim Kober, Whirlpool Engineering Manager for Maintenance & Tooling; Darlene Ownbey, Whirlpool Senior Analyst Training/People Development; Mike Griffin, Director of Cleveland Chamber & CSCC Foundation Chair; Wesley Glover, Whirlpool Model Shop Supervisor; and Heather Brown, Cleveland State Director of Workforce Development.