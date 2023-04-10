Cleveland State Community College (CSCC) and Whirlpool Corporation in Cleveland have joined forces to provide two registered apprenticeship programs for Whirlpool employees. During a special ceremony on March 31, representatives from Whirlpool and the Tennessee Department of Labor recognized the six apprentices that have begun their programs.
Jeff Jones, Whirlpool Corporation Cleveland Plant Manager, expressed his gratitude, saying, “Education is the foundation upon which we build our future. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Cleveland State Community College in providing our apprentices with valuable hands-on experience and practical knowledge that will shape their future careers.”
These apprentices will complete a minimum of 8000 hours of on-the-job learning with specific competencies taught and outlined by Whirlpool, as well as 576 hours of related technical instruction at Cleveland State. CSCC secured two grants through the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) to cover the first-year technical instruction component for the industrial maintenance program, and the model maker program apprentice qualifies for the Tennessee Reconnect scholarship through Cleveland State.
“We are proud to partner with Whirlpool as the official sponsor of these registered apprenticeship programs. Cleveland State is committed to helping our business and industry partners train a highly-skilled workforce.”, said Dr. Ty Stone, CSCC President.
According to Apprenticeship TN, registered apprenticeship programs are approved by the U. S. Department of Labor and benefit employers with increased productivity, safety, worker versatility and employee retention. Most companies see a 94% retention rate after an apprentice completes the program. Employees benefit from apprenticeships by gaining paid, relevant workplace experiences while acquiring the skills and credentials that employers value.
For more information about registered apprenticeship programs, contact Cleveland State Director of Workforce, Heather Brown, hbrown@clevelandstatecc.edu or (423) 614-8793.