75-year-old Larry Heweley, a senior living with dementia in Bradley County, Tennessee, recently completed an incredible virtual challenge called The Conqueror.
The Memory Care Director at Heweley’s senior living residence in Cleveland, Christy Spurgeon, entered Heweley into the program which took him on a virtual marathon from Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada to Fort Niagara State Park.
As Heweley advanced along the route, he earned milestones and a medal at the end of the challenge. In honor of his accomplishment, The Conqueror planted five trees and recovered 50 plastic bottles from the ocean.
Spurgeon helped Heweley stay complete his marathon goals with daily exercises and activities that help maintain brain health. He wore his activity tracker from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, but Spurgeon believes he would have finished much faster if he had worn it 24/7 due to his enthusiasm for walking.
Heweley was filled with pride and joy when he received his medal for completing the 75 mile challenge.
Heweley’s success in this challenge has inspired Spurgeon to create a group challenge for other residents at the senior living who want to participate in the future - and Heweley is already on board for the next challenge.