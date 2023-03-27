UPDATE: In an official release from Cleveland City Schools, students and employees from Yates Primary, Ross Elementary, and the administrative office will be released at 11:30 out of precaution due to a ruptured gas line caused by construction in this area.
All other schools will remain on a regular schedule for the day.
All students from Yates Primary will be dismissed, and car riders will be dismissed from the staff parking lot on Mouse Creek Rd.
Buses (except for 35) will be running as well.
PREVIOUS STORY: Ross Elementary and the administrative offices for the district are being evacuated this morning as a safety precaution due to a ruptured gas line caused by construction near those locations.
Students and staff are moving to Yates Primary until it is deemed safe to return to the school.
All students and staff are said to be safe, as this is a precautionary move.
