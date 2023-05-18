It was a wonderful week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley.
However, one Bradley County restaurant was close to failing after inspectors found the restaurant to be dirty.
Six Happiness Asian Restaurant on Paul Huff Parkway scored a 71.
The inspector found raw chicken thawing on the counter and spring rolls being stored inside an empty raw chicken box.
Inside the restaurant, the inspector found shelves and wire racks very rusted, storage shelves had a heavy build-up of food debris, the inside of the microwave had food splatter in it, and there was food debris on the walls and floors of the kitchen.
The inspector said there was an excessive amount of gnats inside.
An employee was seen wearing jewelry while working with food.
According to the inspector, the person in charge was not effectively managing conditions shown by the risk factors found during the inspection.
The inspector reminded the restaurant of the on-site training class available through the health department.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 90 Southern Restaurant 7717 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Sweet Magnolia Learning Academy 134 S Aster Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 85 Burger King #2657 6404 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sidetrack 3514 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 1A Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge 5308 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cadas 207 Spears Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Valleybrook Grill 180 Valleybrook Road Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ashwood Square Retirement 7683 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge 5308 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 1A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sidetrack’s Lounge 3514 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Charlie’s Philly 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 309 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Moccasin Bend Golf Club, LLC 381 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Smoothie King #594 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Belle #1 Ross Landing Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 McDonald’s #14442 4829 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Church’s Chicken #2093 3816 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Krystal CHN016 7300 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Sonic SRI #3470 3907 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites (Indoor Pool) 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites Indoor Pool 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybrigdge Suites (Spa) 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 CItygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hong Kong Chinese 8652 E Brainerd Road Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Belle #1 Ross Landing Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Diamond Billiard Club 3600 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Volcano Crab and Bar 2342 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Southern Belle #1 Ross Landing Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Calvary Christian School 4601 N Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Diamond Billiard Club 3600 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taco Bell #29050 4115 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Over the Rainbow Daycare Center 2315 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Christ Angels 7615 Bishop Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Plaza Food Court 2 Aquarian Way Chattanooga, TN
- 97 El Metate 3 9332 Dayton Pike Suite 112 Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Texas Roadhouse #631 5362 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 92 Feed Table and Tavern 201 W Main Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Texas Roadhouse #631 5362 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 Ankar's Downtown 510 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Zaxby’s #66104 9347 Springfield Road Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 The Spot of Chattanooga 1800 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bojangles’ #965 9375 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 92 Champy’s Chicken 6515 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bluff View Inn/Maclellan & Martin 411 E 2nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Champy’s Chicken 6515 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Super 8 Motel 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dancing Goat Tattoo 1401 Williams Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 A New Look 1265 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Staley School 1800 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Tacos y Tortas Don Bento 6312 Bonny Oaks Drive Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tony’s Pasta Shop 212 High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Super 8 Continental Breakfast 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Camp Jordan Concessions Soccer 323 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Forker’s BBQ 4767 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Krystal CHNF09 3150 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rembrandt’s Pastry/Chocolates Kitchen 204 High Street Suite #12 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Camp Jordan Concessions Quad 323 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Maclellan Kitchen 411 E 2nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Double Tree Chattanooga (Pool) 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd Golf Snack Bar 5203 Old Mission Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Boil Shack Seafood and Wings 5401 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Daily Grind at the Double Tree 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pizza Hut #37600 4850 Highway 58 Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bill’s Snowcones 199 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wine Down Kitchen 9431 Bradmore Lane Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Ice Cream Show 105 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Whitebird 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Double Tree Chattanooga (Bar) 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wine Down Bar 9431 Bradmore Lane Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Whitebird 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Double Tree Chattanooga (Kitchen) 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Brew & Cue 5017 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Popeyes 4428 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 88 The Brew & Cue 5017 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mimi’s Academy 3820 Briarcliff Way Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Rafael’s 9607 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 First Watch 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 87 El Rey Taqueria 6219 Lee Highway Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Fogon 8023 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 El Fogon Bar 8023 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Quality Inn 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Feed Table and Tavern 201 West Main Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Childcare Network #108 1602 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Demetri’s Catering V 2103 S Highland Park Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bamblewood Events 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Peach Cobbler Factory 301 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Quality Inn Food 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 The Local Juicery I 48 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dawn School 7821 Hancock Road Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pie R Square 4402 Dayton Boulevard Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 99 Kona Ice Mobile Unit #4 3925 Adkisson Drive Suite 3614 Cleveland, TN
- 96 Tacos El Cunaol Mobile Unit S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 KOA Swimming Pool 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN
- 94 The Retreat at Spring Creek 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 90 Guckenheimer @ Mars – CLV 3500 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN
- 85 Bojangles 1410 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 91 City Café Diner 919 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 92 Hampton Inn 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 91 McDonald’s #11560 4500 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Captain D’s 303 APD 40 SE Cleveland, TN
- 71 Six Happiness Asian Restaurant 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 107 Cleveland, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn Breakfast 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Whitlock Rec Baseball Concession Stand 234 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Quality Inn Breakfast 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 90 The Diving Mouse 201 Keith Street Suite 31 SW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Hardee’s Paul Huff 110 Bernham Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 91 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine 4478 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 81 Quality Inn 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine Bar 4478 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Bread Basket Cleveland 7707 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 82 Forest Grove Apt Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN
- 93 Quik Burger 4 2197 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 88 Fit Club Ocoee 3110 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Firehouse Store #654 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 102 Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 95 Springhill Suites (Pool) 155 General Lee Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Battlefield Nutrition 697 Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 89 El Matador Mexican Restaurant 2233 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 97 Kentucky Fried Chicken (Battlefield Parkway) 0258 663 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Subway Drive-Thru (Battlefield Parkway) 2865 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 90 The Spot Creamery 7787 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Tru (Pool) 5509 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 95 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool) 2044 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 99 Circle K Stores Inc #2723622/Subway (Hwy 41) 11418 41 Highway Ringgold, GA
- 87 Circle K Stores Inc #2723622/Aunt M’s (Hwy 41) 11418 41 Highway Ringgold, GA
- 96 Pam’s Place 906 LaFayette Street Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Cottages In The Clouds 5266 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Corner Coffee 48 Court Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 97 Coker Elementary 1733 Leonard Bridge Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Gladden Middle School 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Road Chatsworth, GA
- 93 Northwest Elementary 110 Mcentire Circle Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Springplace Elementary School 2795 Leonard Bridge Road Chatsworth, GA
- 99 Enrollment Learning Complex 500 Green Road Chatsworth, GA
- 91 Bagley Middle School 4600 Highway 225 N Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Woodlawn Elementary School 4580 Highway 225 N Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Key West Inn 501 G.I. Maddox parkway Chatsworth, GA
- 87 Biscuit Box 1097 Highway 411 S Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 99 The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast 1206 Lula Lake Road Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 Chanticleer Inn 1300 Mocking Bird Lane Lookout Mountain, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Dalton High School 1500 Manly Street Dalton, GA
- 96 Dalton High School Culinary Arts 1500 Manly Street Dalton, GA
- 98 Baymont Inn & Suites 2106 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 1429 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Westside Middle School 580 LaFayette Road Rocky Face, GA
- 100 Westside Elementary School 1815 Utility Road Rocky Face, GA
- 100 Elotes Locos 1 1000 Underwood Street Suite #1 Dalton, GA