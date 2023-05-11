It was a fabulous week for restaurants around the Tennessee Valley, there are no failing scores to report.
However, a mobile unit in Bradley County nearly failed when an inspector found them not reheating food properly.
Tacos El Cuñao Mobile Unit in Cleveland scored a 74.
According to the inspector employees were making food in an unpermitted mobile unit that does not have a hand sink.
The inspector said the person in charge did not know the proper cooking and reheating temperatures. Beans and rice were both not cooked to the correct temperature. Cooked rice in the refrigerator was not at the correct temperature.
A sweatshirt was found being stored with the food supplies.
The inspector noted there were open containers of food wasted outside by the back door.
They also said the person in charge was not aware of the employee illness policy.
The inspector reminded them of the food safety training available in Bradley County.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Demetri’s Catering Kitchen 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Universal Joint 532 Lookout Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hickory Valley Christian Academy 6605 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Off the Farm Bar-B-Que 106 Karen Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry Street Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McCallie School 500 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mark’s Munchies 6220 Shallowford Road Apt 363 Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Whitebird 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Beni’s Cubano 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard #303 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Lisa’s Catering (Mobile) 2103 S Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Local Goat 6018 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Local Goat Bar 6108 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Pizza Hut #37602 1204 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taziki’s 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Marsha’s Backstreet Café 5036 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Universal Joint Bar 532 Lookout Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cherry Street Tavern 719 Cherry Street Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oh My Goodness Seafood & More Catering 1119 Richard Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Restaurante La Delicia 4308 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Valleybrook Grill 180 Valleybrook Road Hixson, TN
- 88 Moccasin Bend Golf Club LLC 381 Moccasin Bend Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bruster’s Ice Cream 1406 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Ollie Bee’s Shaved Ice Mobile 1414 Millbro Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McDonald’s #10795 6220 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fuji Steak & Sushi 2207 Overnite Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Budgetel Inn & Suites 1410 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Catrina Mexican Food 6138 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 93 KFC K3650009 4856 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Mac 423 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Everlan by Dominion 2760 Northpoint Boulevard Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McDonald’s #10795 6220 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Marco’s Pizza 5723 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Shady’s Corner 1402 Cemetery Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brusters Ice Cream 1406 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Highway Suite J Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 TownePlace Suites East Ridge 6801 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Hunan Wok I 2201 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chattatater (Mobile) 333 Candle Light Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Grindhouse Coffee Company (Mobile) 9447 Lazy Circles Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Camp Columbus P.O. Box 268 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McCallie School 2850 McCallie Avnue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tai Chi Bubble Tea (Down Town) 411 Broad Street Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Siskin Hospital (Pool) 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill 2225 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Asarum (Mobile) 421 Glenhill Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern 118 Cross Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Unknown Caller Bar 715 Cherry Street Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zaxby’s #66101 7634 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Domino’s Pizza #5479 1150 Hixson Pike Suite F Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Primo Lounge 1100 Hixson Pike Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Camp Columbus P.O. Box 268 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creative Learning Academy 2808 4th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Everlan by Dominion 2760 Northpoint Boulevard Hixson, TN
- 100 WXYZ Bar 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Scottie’s On The River 491 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Road Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sonesta Select Chattanooga 2210 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 98 McKee Employees Recreation Center Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Everlan by Dominion 2760 Northpoint Boulevard Hixson, TN
- 99 Scottie’s On The River 491 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Universal Joint 532 Lookout Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Burger King #3351 676 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Alla Shea Nutrition 124 Harrison Lane Suite 120 Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 WXYZ Kitchen 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Little Caesars #6 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Coffee Community Collective 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Pizza Pies #6 (Mobile) 5504 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga (Duncan Unit) 2312 Duncan Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Charleigh Mae’s Grubhouse (Mobile) 2511 Riverside Drive B-1 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Kombucha Company (Mobile) 201 Tunnel Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Snow Days Shaved Ice 6238 Rivoli Drive Apartment 302 Hixson, TN
- 93 Chattanooga Pizza Company 2000 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Southern Burger Company 9453 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hunter Museum Catering Kitchen 10 Bluff View Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tienda Maya 1939 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Candy City 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Store 143 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Rodizio Grill 439 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Snow Days Shaved Ice 6238 Rivoli Drive Apartment 302 Hixson, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant 9718 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Mi Casita 3029 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Burger King #5355 2119 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 89 The Ice Cream Show 105 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rodizio Grill 439 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Chattanooga Pizza Company 2000 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hometown Inn 222 W Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Brad’s Breadhouse 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 98 Harry’s Shaved Ice 1498 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Bradley Co. Rec. Pk. Softball 234 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 81 Whitlock Rec. Pk. Baseball Concession Stand 234 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Baymont Inn 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 99 Taylors Elem. School Cafeteria 5265 Bates Pike Cleveland, TN
- 93 Power-Up Nutrition 2175 No Ocoee Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Oak Grove Cafeteria 400 Durkee Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 East Tennessee Nutrition 1300 25th Street NW Suite #9 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Lake Forest Middle School Cafeteria 610 Kile Lake Road SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Baskin Robbins 3455 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Crumbl Cookies 615 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 74 Tacos El Cuñao Mobile Unit S. Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 92 Catch Bar & Grill 233 Inman E Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wisteria Ink 2865 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cicada & Sage 260 2nd Street Suite B Cleveland, TN
- 96 Firehouse #315 201 Keith Street SW Suite 18 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Ms. Nancy’s Day Care & Pre-School Kitchen 197 Neely Circle NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Cleveland Academy Kitchen 175 Industrial Court Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 Golden Corral 7650 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ringgold Nutrition 64 Millennium Circle Ringgold, GA
- 76 Springhill Suites (Pool) 155 General Lee Drive Ringgold, GA
- 97 Waffle House (Battlefield Parkway) 1053 90 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Carrousel Café) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Catering) - Seasonal 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Ferris Wheel Foods) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 95 Sonic (Battlefield Parkway) 1078 1783 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Cloudland Canyon State Park 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rising Fawn, GA
- 97 McDonalds 5316 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 100 Lookout Mountain KOA Pool 930 Mountain Shadows Drive Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Chatsworth Elementary School 500 Green Road Chatsworth, GA
- 99 Eton Elementary 829 Highway 286 Eton, GA
- 100 North Murray High School 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Pleasant Valley Innovative 273 Harris Street Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 City of LaFayette 638 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 City of LaFayette Kiddie Pool 638 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Cedar Ridge Elementary School 285 Cedar Ridge Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Blue Ridge Elementary 100 Bogle Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Westwood School 708 Trammel Street Dalton, GA
- 96 City Park Intermediate School 405 School Street Dalton, GA