An inspector found flies in one Bradley County restaurant this week.
Most restaurants had a wonderful week around the Tennessee Valley.
However, Ok Maguey II on Candies Creek Lane in Cleveland scored a 62.
The inspector said there was food made and opened the day prior to the inspection that was not dated.
An employee was seen not changing their gloves and washing their hands in between handling raw chicken and scooping ice out from the ice machine.
A pound of chips was thrown away after an employee was seen by the inspector handling chips with their bare hands.
The inspector noted the backdoor was not fully shut, causing flies to be in the kitchen.
On the menu, eggs are offered partially cooked but are not connected to a consumer advisory.
The inspector said there was a lack of managerial control as demonstrated by multiple priority items.
The inspector reminded the restaurant that there is a food safety training class available in Bradley County.
Ok Maguey II also failed their inspection last December.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courage Tattoo Company 5926 Howe Lane Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Ridgedale Baptist Church Camp Pool 1826 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Uncle Larry’s Restaurant 736 MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Athena Inn 2201 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Clarion Inn Continental Breakfast 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Ridges of Crystal Brook HOA Pool 9381 Peppy Branch Trail Apison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Quality Inn Pool 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Magnolia Farm Main Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Clarion Inn Outdoor Pool 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Horizon HOA 2011 Horizons Drive Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 The Championship’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 94 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Cummings Place Apartments 22 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawks Landing HOA 3428 Hawks Creek Drive Apison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sweet Bay Apartments Pool 3623 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ridgedale Baptist Church 1826 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hickory Creek Townhome Pool 6760 Hickory Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alden Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Northshore Heights Pool 1312 Carrington Way Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Arbor Landing HOA 1714 Hourglass Pointe Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Elks Lodge #91 1067 Graysville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Squirrel Rabbit Coffee Bar and Creamery 514 Tremont Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Black Creek Trolley Mobile 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria MB Berlu 3614 5th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Elks Lodge #91 1067 Graysville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Uncle Larry’s Restaurant 5203 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Restaurante La Delicia 4308 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Zaya 1943 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 125 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Village of Ashwood 2400 Baskette Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Chatt Smoke House 416 East MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Chatter Box Café 1817 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Jimmy Johns #3205 7407 Igou Gap Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sonesta Select Chattanooga 2210 Bams Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Raccoon Mountain Campground 319 W Hills Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Carver YFD Center 600 Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Dockside Café 8411 Harrison Bay Road Harrison, TN
- 94 Ashley Mill HOA 8206 Buggy Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Privateer Sail Camp 4713 Privateer Road Hixson, TN
- 100 River’s Edge HOA Pool 2521 Heron Cove Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Burger King #12002 10180 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 S. Chattanooga Rec Ctr Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 1501 Nutrition 1501 Dodds Avenue Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Super Pho & Grill 7003 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sweeney’s Bar-B-Que Bar 5928 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Dave & Buster’s Store #159 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 200 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Ledford at Hamilton Place 1701 N Concord Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Avenue Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Laurel Ridge Apartments 4715 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Forest Hills Villa 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River Watch HOA Pool 10907 Short River Court Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga (Pool) 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Granite Heights Apartments 1400 Chamberlain Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn 623 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Super 8 Motel Outdoor Pool 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River Watch HOA Pool 10907 Short River Court Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Raccoon Mountain Campground Pool 319 W Hills Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Waffle House #387 2024 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Plant Power Café Mobile Truck 8521 Old Cleveland Pike Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Splitz Alley Grill 6241 Perimeter Drive Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 80 Best Western Plus Arbour Inn & Suites 6710 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Extend Stay Hotel #125 6240 Airpark Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Element Hotel 2312 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Splitz Alley Bar & Grill 6241 Perimeter Drive Suite 109 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 River Drifters 1925 Suck Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Reserve at Creekside 1340 Reserve Way Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Proxino’s Italian Restaurant 5084 S Terrace Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 317 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lomenacque Apartments Pool 4145 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Taco Bell #029024 7304 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 97 Miller’s Ale House #117 574 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Emerald Bay S/D 12796 Emerald Bay Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 River Drifters 1925 Suck Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Homewood Suites 2250 Center Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Golf & Country Club 809 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hawthorne @ The Hollow: Pool 9449 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Pool 5248 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Miller’s Ale House #117 574 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Reserve at Creekside 1340 Reserve Way Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 95 Big Tom’s Backyard Grill 88 Mouse Creek Road NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 The Bishops BBQ & Burgers Mobile Unit 2221 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 100 Best Western Plus Pool 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 YMCA Outdoor Pool 220 Urbane Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Big Tom’s Backyard Bar 88 Mouse Creek Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 The Retreat at Spring Creek #2 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express Pool 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 86 New Dynasty Buffet 1999 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 92 Brookes Edge Pool 3925 Adkisson Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 71 Los Gumaros Taqueria Mobile Unit 1701 S Lee Highway Suite C Cleveland, TN
- 92 Mosby Pool 150 Shephard Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 77 Oak Spring Pool 3440 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Bliss Luxury Salon & Spa 4020 Ocoee Street N Cleveland, TN
- 97 EL Dorado Mobile Unit 2285 Springplace Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 90 Spooney’s 730 Inman Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 Panda Express 4475 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Townplace Suites Pool 160 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 80 Belli’s Nutrition 2575 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Wilted Rose Body Piercing 2522 Keith Street Suite 2 Cleveland, TN
- 99 Starbucks #17746 615 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 100 Cleveland, TN
- 62 Ok Maguey II 3836 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN
- 95 Ok Maguey II Bar 3836 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Wilted Road Tattoo Parlor 2522 Keith Street Suite 2 Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 95 Jack’s Family Restaurants 56 Lakeshore Drive Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Base of Operation) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 The Canopy at Boynton Ridge Assisted Living Facility 54 Battlefield Canopy Circle Ringgold, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Catoosa Mobile Unit 2) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 Kona Ice (Catoosa Pull Behind Trailer) 46 Zackery Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 Dunkin’ Donuts 589 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Lagenna’s Rolling Cantina (Base of Operation) 595 Scruggs Road Building 8 Bay A Ringgold, GA
- 100 Lagenna’s Rolling Cantina (Mobile Unit) 595 Scruggs Road Building 8 Bay A Ringgold, GA
- 92 Captain D’s (Battlefield Parkway) 668 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 The Limit Bar and Grill 61 RBC Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Rosie Mae’s Farm and Flowers 550 Old Birmingham Highway Wildwood, GA
- 89 Jefferson’s Food Trailer (Mobile) 4276 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 90 Huddle House 4980 W Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 100 Millie’s Caffeinated Creamery LLC (Base) 8785 Highway 11 Trenton, GA
- 100 Millie’s Caffeinated Creamery LLC (Mobile) 8785 Highway 11 Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 90 Huddle House 612 S Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Camp Adahi 125 Camp Adahi Drive Cloudland, GA
Whitfield County
None