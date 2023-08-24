It was a wonderful week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley, and there are no failing scores to report.
A swimming pool in Cleveland nearly failed after the inspector found algae in it.
The Pointe at Westland Pool on Westland Drive scored a 72.
The pool water was said to be cloudy and too high and the inspector was not able to see the main drain of the pool.
The inspector said the pH levels in the pool were low.
Chemicals stored inside the pump room were accessible to the public because the inspector said it was unlocked.
A shepherd’s hook was not available for the public, according to the inspector.
The emergency phone was not in working condition.
The inspector also noted the bottom of the pool was in poor repair and found algae at the pool's bottom.
The pool was closed by the inspector for being an imminent health hazard. It will need to be reinspected before opening.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 95 Taco Bell #029022 6200 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Amigo’s 1906 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 5611 Ringgold Road Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153 Suites 160-162 Hixson, TN
- 90 Hooter’s Restaurant 5912 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Salsarita’s Hixson 252 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Tyner Academy 6836 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Chocolate Box 8174 E Brainerd Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Riverview North Mansion Pool 700 Mansion Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Homewood Subdivision Pool 9401 Homewood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive Red Bank, TN
- 100 Tyner Middle Academy 6837 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Spring Creek Elementary School 1100 Spring Creek View Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 S.T.E.M School Chattanooga 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tyner Academy 6836 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive Red Bank, TN
- 99 Tyner Middle Academy 6837 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Orchard Knob Middle School 500 N Highland Park Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 East Ridge Middle School 4400 Bennett Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Cove HOA 8098 Chinkapin Court Ooltewah, TN
- 93 Sugar’s Ribs 2450 15th Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Royal Harbour Homeowners Association Royal Club Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Mountain Lake Estates HOA-Pool 9506 Balata Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Buffalo Wild Wings #256 5744 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Foodlamo 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 ALC Chattanooga, LLC 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Glen Gene Deli 5748 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waterhaven HOA 2600 Waterhaven Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Newton Child Development Center 1301 Grove Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lookout Lake Day Camp 3408 Elder Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creekside @ Hampton Meadows 7573 White Pine Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 95 La Quinta Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Lemongrass Thai Restaurant 3536 Cummings Highway Suite 180 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 S. Chattanooga Rec. Ctr. Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Longhorn Steakhouse #5268 5583 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Ooltewah Elementary School 8890 Snowy Owl Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Elementary School 8890 Snowy Road Ooltewah, TN
- 96 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 92 La Quinta Inn & Suites 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Seven Lakes Pool 8658 Seven Lakes Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Marco’s Pizza 7794 E Brainerd Road Suite 146 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Retreat at White Oak 7138 Sylar Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Georgetown Landing HOA 8534 Gracie Mac Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hampton on the Lake 7801 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Georgetown Landing HOA 8534 Gracie Mac Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Walnut Run Outdoor Pool 8768 Walnut Leaf Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Frontgate Subdivision 8422 Frontgate Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Creekside 3131 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 89 McDonald’s #25431 156 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Big Tony’s BBQ 5522 Belaire Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Towne Hills Residence 1115 Towne Hills Residence 1115 Towne Hills Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Ardmore Heights Apartments Pool 4720 Ardmore Heights Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hidden Harbor Subdivision 6520 Lake Meadows Drive Hixson, TN
- 95 Teen Challenge Kitchen 1108 W 33rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Volcano Korean BBQ Bar 5621 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suite (Food) 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 River Watch HOA Pool 10907 Short River Court Soddy Daisy, TN
- 95 Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant 9718 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Wolftever Creek Elementary School 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Goddard School 17 W Bell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wolftever Creek Elementary School 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Arbors at Signal 751 Runyan Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Vaden Village 6634 Vaden Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Quail Hollow 3800 Quail Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Volcano Koran BBQ 5621 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Home Away From Home 118 Passons Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Snow Hill Elementary School 9042 Career Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McDonald’s #23381 8601 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Alan Gold’s Inc. 1100 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 La Quinta Inn & Suites 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Orange Grove Center Cafeteria 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Westbound Honky-Tonk LLC 24 Station Street Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Raccoon Mountain Campground Pool 319 W Hills Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Wood Oven Kitchen 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 La Quinta Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sabor Modern Latino and Sushi 1800 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cambridge Square 7092 Chesterton Way Ooltewah, TN
- 88 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 J.A. Henry Nutrition Center 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bateman Community Living 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Riverside North 3507 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Integra Preserve Pool 9100 Integra Preserve Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites Indoor Pool 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Integra Hills Apartments 9198 Integra Hills Lane Collegedale, TN
- 100 The Legends @ White Oak Pool 9211 Lawford Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 McConnell Elementary School 8629 Columbus Road Hixson, TN
- 99 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Road Hixson, TN
- 96 Lookout Mountain Elementary School 321 N Bragg Avenue Lookout Mountain, TN
- 100 Snow Hill Elementary School 9042 Career Lane Harrison, TN
- 97 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 96 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Charter Lower School of Excellence 2029 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Daisy Elementary School 620 Sequoyah Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 94 1400 Chestnut Apartments 1400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Whisper Creek Community 1724 Holden Farm Place Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Taqueria Jalisco-Ania 1639 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Skyfall HOA Pool 9284 Skyfall Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 100 McKee 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 98 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 90 Super 8 Motel 6519 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oak Haven Pool 2314 Weeping Willow Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cherry Street Brewing in Northshore 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 94 Hickory Creek Townhome Pool 6760 Hickory Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Forest Hills Villa 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tru by Hilton 7008 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McKee Employees Recreation Center Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 94 Hickory Creek Townhome Pool 6760 Hickory Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Pool 1111 Ridgeway Avenue Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria Jalisco-Ania 1639 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cherry Street Brewing in Northshore 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tru by Hilton 7008 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Super 8 Motel 6519 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 91 Amigo’s Hixson 5450 Highway 153 Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McKee Wading Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 96 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 99 Daisy Elementary School 620 Sequoyah Road Daisy, TN
Bradley County
- 98 KOA Kampground 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN
- 89 Holiday Motel 1600 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 97 Budget Inn 1510 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 98 Subway #13140 2661 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Owl’s Nest Kitchen 271 Ashlin Meadows Cleveland, TN
- 100 Donna’s Busy Bees 330 Ashlin Meadows Cleveland, TN
- 98 Diplomat Motel 720 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 100 KOA Swimming Pool 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN
- 87 Springplace Take Out 2310 Springplace Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Simple Café 120 Staurt Road NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Forest Grove Apartment Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Cleveland Vintage Pool 2388 Villa Drive Cleveland, TN
- 92 Krystal CLV001 2510 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 77 Pizza Hut 2631 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 96 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 92 Jersey Mike’s Subs 2416 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 1000 Degrees Pizza 4468 Frontage Road NW Suite 228 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 75 Zaxby’s 1430 NW 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 94 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Subway 855 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 85 Forest Grove Apartment Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN
- 72 The Pointe at Westland Pool 2005 Westland Drive SW Cleveland, TN
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 92 Cherokee Hills Apartment Pool 2020 Bates Pike SE Apartment 802 Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Panera Bread 2620 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Taco Bell (Alabama Highway) 5422 Alabama Highway Unit 4682 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (River/Slides) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (Kiddie Pool) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (Waterworks) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnie Water Park (Winnie 500 Slide) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Water Park Cafe) - Seasonal 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Scooter’s Pizza) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool) 2044 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 88 Bailey’s BBQ 5540 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Double Portion Catering 175 Woodie Drive Ringgold, GA
- 86 Windstone Golf Club 9230 Windstone Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Continental Breakfast) 2044 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 LaFayette Golf Club 638 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Hometown Sip ‘N’ Scoop 119 N Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 97 McLemore Club – Turn Grill 21 Standin Bear Lane Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 Creag 32 Clubhouse Lane Rising Fawn, GA