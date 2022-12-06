A death investigation is underway in Cleveland after a body was found over the weekend.
Cleveland PD spokesperson Sgt. Evie West says the Bradley County 911 Center was notified on Sunday of possible human remains being found in the woods off APD 40 close to I-75.
Sgt. West says investigators responded and conducted a search of two areas at the disclosed location, confirming the discovery of human remains.
Sgt. West says the Cleveland Police Department continued processing both locations throughout Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Sgt. West says the Cleveland Police Department is working to identify the remains found and more details will be released as they become available.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.