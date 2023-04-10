The Cleveland Police Department is asking for your help in the search for a teen who was reported as a runaway on April 7.
Police say 17-year-old April Thomas left her home without permission and has not been seen since.
Thomas is a white female who is 5’3” tall and has purple hair.
If you've seen April Thomas or have any information about this case, please call the Bradley County 911 Center at (423) 728-7311 or contact Detective Landolt at (423) 559-3389.
You can also click here to leave an anonymous tip or send information through the Cleveland Police Department's Facebook page.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.