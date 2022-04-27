Police in Cleveland are asking for a suspect in a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.
CPD officers were dispatched to a Texaco gas station at 2000 Dalton Pike SE about 11:58pm receiving reports of a gunshot in the area.
Officers were told about an altercation between two customers inside of gas service station.
The shooting victim, who police identified as Joshua Snyder, a white male, was found a short distance away from the scene with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.
The shooting suspect identified as Michael E. Moore, a black male, is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony and Reckless Endangerment.
Anyone with information on the whereabout of Michael Moore is requested to contact Detective Brett Taylor 423-559-3392 or leave a confidential tip via Cleveland Police Department’s Facebook messages.