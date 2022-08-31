Police in Cleveland are investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.
The Cleveland Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of 20th Street NE and Michigan Avenue just after 10 p.m. on August 30th.
Cleveland Police officers say multiple shell casings were located at the scene.
The residence, as well as several vehicles, had been struck by projectiles fired from a gun. No occupants of the residence or vehicles were struck.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to collect evidence.
Cleveland Police say this is not a random act of violence. Based on the information received; this residence was targeted for a reason that is currently under investigation.
More information will follow as it becomes available.