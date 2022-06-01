Just one day after the Cleveland Police Department announced their partnership to bring in mental health professionals, police were able to use it to help a man who made a serious threat against a school system.
The Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System is partnering with police departments across the state to make sure suspects dealing with a mental health crisis get the help they need.
Cleveland and Chattanooga Police Department were chosen to get mental health co-responders.
Out of more than 30 counties they were determined to have one of the highest call rates for mental health.
Officer Nathan Hartwig and Luke Hannah will be co-responders for the Cleveland Police Department.
Kelsey Taylor with Volunteer Behavioral Health said they will provide risk assessments at scenes they are called to.
“Determine if the person is suicidal, homicidal or psychotic. Determine if their depression is so serve that they are not addressing their needs. They are not bathing, they are not showering, and they are not eating. Determining what level of care someone needs whether that is out patient, alcohol and drug treatment, or in patient hospitalization,” Taylor said.
They will only enter a scene once it is declared safe.
Officer Hartwig said this will bring much needed relief to police officers.
“We have already seen it in the last few days where patrol is responding to calls and they will see that it is a person of crisis and they will call us up to relieve them, so they can go answer other calls as well so it is a win, win situation for everybody,” Hartwig said.
It will also allow people with mental health issues to get the right help instead of just being thrown in jail.
“It has been needed because we need to be able to approach some people that are having a crisis in a different way and not always in a criminal aspect," Hartwig said.
The department is averaging three to four calls a day that require mental health assistance since launching the program.
If there is an incident while a co-responder is not on duty, officers can still get assistance.
“Volunteer Behavioral Health also a 24/7 mobile crisis team. So, when Luke is not on shift the department can call them and they can respond out. If a person is not an immediate threat to themselves or others Cleveland has an after hour referral form that other officers can fill out and send to Luke and Hartwig,” Taylor said.