Cleveland Police Department announces newly promoted Sergeants and Lieutenants

The Cleveland Police Department is celebrating the achievements of four individuals in the department and thanking them for their continued commitment to keeping our community safe.

Lieutenant Promotions:

Lieutenant Kody Fox: His exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering dedication have had a profound impact on our department, inspiring many around him.
 
Lieutenant Evie West: Her steadfast commitment to our agency and our community makes her a great addition to our administrative team.
 

Sergeant Promotions:

Sergeant Bradley Colbaugh: Sergeant Colbaugh’s expertise and experience will undoubtedly continue to make huge strides inside and outside of our agency.
 
Sergeant Josh Day: Sergeant Day’s exceptional work ethic and passion for service makes him an invaluable leader, influencing all who have the opportunity to know him.

Tags

Recommended for you