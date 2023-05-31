The Cleveland Police Department is celebrating the achievements of four individuals in the department and thanking them for their continued commitment to keeping our community safe.
featured
Cleveland Police Department announces newly promoted Sergeants and Lieutenants
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
Lieutenant Kody Fox: His exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering dedication have had a profound impact on our department, inspiring many around him.
Lieutenant Evie West: Her steadfast commitment to our agency and our community makes her a great addition to our administrative team.
Sergeant Bradley Colbaugh: Sergeant Colbaugh’s expertise and experience will undoubtedly continue to make huge strides inside and outside of our agency.
Sergeant Josh Day: Sergeant Day’s exceptional work ethic and passion for service makes him an invaluable leader, influencing all who have the opportunity to know him.
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Ironman participant dies week after race, family shares
-
Child surrendered to Knoxville Safe Haven Baby Box for the first time since installment
-
Woman wants city of Chattanooga to cover cost of damages to car
-
Silverdale inmate charged with rape of fellow inmate
-
"Come back home to us!" says family of missing Walker County teen
-
Chattanooga Police arrest man they say kissed, fondled teenage girl
-
4th Ave. rollover crash traps driver