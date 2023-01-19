Cleveland police say a student took a handgun to Cleveland Middle School on Wednesday.
Administrators were made aware of the gun on Thursday and notified police.
Police say the student is in custody at the Bradley County Juvenile Center.
The student charged with carrying weapons on school property.
Police say the handgun was found at the student's home and will be used as evidence.
Cleveland City Schools released the following statement:
"We want to take the time to remind families that weapons on school grounds will not be tolerated. Please take the opportunity to remind your child that it is always important to immediately report any suspected presence of a weapon to administrators, School Resource Officers, or anonymously through our STOPit app, which can be accessed through the Cleveland Middle School website.
With everyone’s help, we can continue to keep our schools a safe place to learn. We appreciate the partnership with the Cleveland Police Department as we continue to work diligently to keep students and staff members safe.”
