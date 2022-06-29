The spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department, Evie West, is sharing her story after being in two unplanned pregnancies in her teenage years. She kept the first baby without question. The second, she thought abortion was her only option until something changed her heart.
Evie West grew up in a Christian home in California. Due to family circumstances when she was twelve years old, she had to change schools leading to her being bullied, assaulted, and jumped.
"Instead of me making a good decision to stay away from that and decide that I was going to be different, I actually tried to be part of them,” West told us.
She joined a gang leading her down a trail of bad decisions and at 16, she got pregnant.
"Went through that pregnancy, and it never really bothered me. I mean I lived with my parents, so they were really helpful in helping me raise my son,” she told us.
Even as a mother, she was still partying and her life began to spiral out of control. Her parents said she could no longer live with them and sent her to Cleveland, Tennessee to go to school at Lee University.
There, she began to make better choices and had to get several jobs to take care of her son.
"One Sunday morning I got up and I vomited, and I don't usually vomit unless I'm pregnant," she said.
At 19, she was pregnant with her second son. She panicked and pulled out a phone book and found a pregnancy center thinking they performed abortions.
"I'll go to this center, and I don't know if they give me a pill, or if it's a drink, or if it's a surgery or what it is, but it will get rid of my problem because this is not the right time. I don't have the money to care for a second child, I was going to school every day, and I had my two year old with me,” West said.
The clinic was the New Hope Pregnancy Care Center in Cleveland, who does not perform abortions. West says they showed her videos that changed her mind.
"When I watched those procedures, they were so graphic that I knew that this was not something that I could do,” West said.
Through a series of what she calls divine events, she was able to learn what adoption was and that was the route she wanted for her second son.
"I couldn't think of a better way and a better choice to make in choosing adoption. Was it difficult? Absolutely. And yes, my heart hurts,” she told us.
West says every person is unique and has purpose, and she couldn't imagine a world without her two sons in it. But she says if you make a decision you aren't proud of, we have a forgiving Father.
If you are in a similar situation as Evie and want some advice, she is happy to help you. Just contact the Cleveland Police Department.