The Cleveland Police Department is actively searching for Kiana Clark and urges anyone with information to come forward.
On January 9, 2023, the Cleveland Police Department received a missing juvenile report for 15-year-old Kiana Clark. Kiana is 5’8” with brown hair and hazel eyes. She left her home without permission and has not returned.
Kiana’s family is worried about her safety and are hoping that someone will come forward with information that will help them find her soon.
If you have seen Kiana or know where she may be, please contact the Bradley County 911 Center at 423-728-7311 or Detective Landolt at 423-559-3389.