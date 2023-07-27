Cleveland police had a bit of fun Thursday with a post on their Facebook page asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect.
A woman, sporting a bright blue bun atop her head was caught on camera as a suspected shoplifter. She was wearing a dark-colored windbreaker or jacket with what appears to be a logo for McDonalds on the chest.
The post doesn't say exactly where the alleged shoplifting took place or even when it happened.
But the post, and the comments, show that most of us have a sense of humor.