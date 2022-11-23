With Share Your Christmas right around the corner, we're highlighting special organizations that help families in need across the Tennessee Valley.
If you stop by the Wholesale Supply Group store on Keith St. in Cleveland, there's a lot more than what initially meets the eye.
"We didn't need another job, an income reason, we get nothing out of it," said Living Water Missions International Founder Jeff Rogers. "We're just thankful to be able to give bceause our community's all about that."
At the back of the store, Rogers stacks box after box of fresh produce.
"We'll take it over to a low income housing authority for people we just love," said Rogers. "About 113 residents we serve behind Lee University and also we take it to the Cleveland Community Kitchen."
Rogers said the organization served almost 13,000 meals between January and June, but this is more than just giving back; it's a way to be connected to families.
"It's been great for our folks and it's built relationships with our folks, they're like family to us," said Rogers. "It's not just taking food. We pray with them and we talk with them."
The need is rising as more factors continue to impact families across Cleveland.
"I think with the community as it is, the culture as it is, the economy as it is, and the people have been hurt from COVID, I think there's a greater need for that," said Rogers.
He encourages anyone to help out, especially as the need for fresh produce has gone up significantly.
"They serve at least 150 meals a day and they've seen that go up from probably 100 or 90 to that amount and some days are bigger and some days are smaller, but yeah it's growing," said Rogers.
You can learn more about Living Water Missions International during Share Your Christmas, which is on December 9th.